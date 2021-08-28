Students' proficiency in math, English falls in Tucson and across state

The scores are generally aligned with trends seen throughout the country, showing that COVID-19 significantly impacted students and families.

“(Scores) also reflect the challenging learning environments and in many cases, trauma faced by students during upheavals created by the pandemic, as well as the limited access to technology and internet access in many parts of our state,” said state schools chief Kathy Hoffman during a state Board of Education meeting on Aug. 27.

“We must acknowledge the significant impact the pandemic has had and continues to have on our students and families,” she said. “Now is the time for us all to be working together to get the virus under control so that this school year can be used to accelerate student learning and to move us forward from this newly determined baseline.”

Aside from difficulties caused by COVID-19, it’s also hard to directly compare the most recent test results because far fewer students took the tests. About one-third fewer Tucson students took the tests than in 2019.