155th UA Commencement

What: More than 4,500 graduates are expected to attend commencement. The UA will confer 6,700 degrees. The keynote speaker is Dr. Mae C. Jemison, educator, businesswoman and former astronaut who was the first African-American woman to travel in space.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday; gates open to guests at 5:30 p.m. All visitors must abide by the UA's clear-bag policy in order to gain entrance to the stadium. More than 40,000 guests are expected to attend. The 90-minute event will conclude with a fireworks show. Temperatures should be mild, with the forecast calling for a slight chance of rain Friday night.

Where: Arizona Stadium.

Honors: The UA will confer honorary degrees to Jemison and from the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences to Victor Smith, CEO of JV Smith Companies and longtime supporter of the college; the Alumni Achievement Award recipient is Andy Harris, a 1987 graduate in chemical engineering who is now CEO of Vantage Specialty Chemicals.

The commencement will be live-streamed online by Arizona Public Media at tucne.ws/17it

For more information, including parking map and clear-bag policy, go to commencement.arizona.edu