Students who returned to UA campus find mostly gloom, students packing to leave

The gray sky over Tucson on Wednesday seemed to match the mood of some students at the University of Arizona returning to a campus that felt more like a ghost town than the usual busyness of the final push toward the end of the spring semester.

It was the first day of classes after an extended spring break as the campus stayed mostly open while many students moved away as the university moved to online courses under rules instituted during the virus outbreak. It was the first day to move out of dorms for students like Max Tucker, a sophomore studying material science, who can go elsewhere to finish the semester.

Tucker acknowledged he’ll miss the independence of living on his own as he prepared moved out of the Villa del Puente dormitories, accompanied by his mother, Sarah.

“It’s kind of like going to summer early,” Tucker said. “I feel kind of a convenience by it, but it’s nothing that I can’t get used to. It’s not too bad; it’s just some classes are a little harder to get used to than others like labs, you can’t really do that online.”

He’s yet to decide if he’ll take the university’s offer of a 10% credit to his account in May or let 20% of his rent paid to apply to his possible return to dorms in the fall.

Tucker also finds himself in the same boat as other students who were working in labs before spring break.

For freshmen Rebecca Trail and Aiko Robles, they were sad to see the campus in its current state. They wondered how their teacher will find alternatives to their chemistry labs after they cleared their lockers that held class equipment.