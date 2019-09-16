Students who have volunteered can enter to win $5K toward a charity of their choosing
Students in fifth through 12th grades who have volunteered in their community can enter a national contest to win $5,000 toward a charitable organization of their choice.
The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards is seeking students who have volunteered in the last year to apply through Nov. 5 for the 2020 awards.
To apply, go to spirit.prudential.com or call 855-670-4787.
Applications are now open for Latino Teacher of the Year awards with $30K prizes
Chicanos Por La Causa is accepting nominations statewide for its 21st Annual Esperanza Latino Teacher Awards, where the nonprofit will award $30,000 in prizes to four winning teachers and their schools.
Nominees should be educators who inspire students of all backgrounds, are active in their school and community, spend the majority of each school day in the classroom, have a valid Arizona teaching certificate and teach at a state-approved or accredited school in Arizona.
Chicanos Por La Causa will award $5,000 to each honoree along with a $2,500 stipend to their school.
The winners will be announced at an award ceremony on Oct. 23 at Arizona State University’s Gammage Auditorium in Tempe.
The deadline to nominate a teacher is 5 p.m. on Sept. 20.
Applications and instructions can be found at cplc.org/assets/files/esperanza-nom-form.pdf.
They can be submitted with a letter of recommendation from the school’s principal to Events@CPLC.org or by mailing to: Chicanos Por La Causa, Inc., Attn: Event Marketing Team, 1112 E. Buckeye Road, Phoenix, AZ, 85034.
Grijalva seeks applicants for youth advisory council
U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva, D-Tucson, is looking for residents of his district who are ages 15 through 20 to apply to be on a Congressional Youth Advisory Council.
Joining the council gives youths an opportunity to learn about government and discuss topics that impact communities at a local, national and global level, according to a news release.
“Our district is full of young individuals who each day make a difference in our community and strive for a better tomorrow,” Grijalva said. “I am happy to launch our Youth Advisory Council to engage with a diverse group of leaders who seek to learn, collaborate and provide feedback on the policies that impact their lives.”
For more information, contact Carlos Martinez at 520-622-6788 or carlos.martinez@mail.house.gov.
The application and additional requirements are at grijalva.house.gov/congressional-youth-advisory-council1/.
Author to give presentation at Holladay fine arts school
Holladay Fine Arts Magnet School is hosting an event with award-winning author Roni Capin Rivera-Ashford.
Rivera-Ashford and her son Aarón Rivera-Ashford were hired by Disney-Pixar to write a companion book for the animated film “Coco.”
Students will be able to meet the author, participate in her interactive presentation and pre-order signed copies of her book.
The event is in the school’s library at 1110 E. 33rd St., on Monday, Sept. 16, from 9 to 11:45 a.m.