Sub-freezing temperatures expected overnight in Tucson and across southeast Arizona

A hard freeze warning is in effect tonight through tomorrow morning in Tucson and in its metro area, including Green Valley, Marana and Vail, the National Weather Service says.

From 11 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, through 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, sub-freezing temperatures are expected, generally between 25 and 29 degrees.

Across southeastern Arizona, the weather service forecasts the lowest temperatures early Thursday morning will be 27 in Tucson, Marana, Oracle and Sells; 23 in Green Valley; 17 in Benson; 18 on Mount Lemmon; 23 in Sierra Vista and Nogales; and 16 in Willcox.

"Frost and freeze conditions will kill sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing," the weather service warns, adding: "Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Also remember to protect your pets from the cold."

The daytime hours Thursday will remain cooler than average by about 15 degrees, the weather service predicts, but "there be plenty of sunshine and winds will be light."