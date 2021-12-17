 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 more hotels have opened up in downtown Tucson
alert top story

2 more hotels have opened up in downtown Tucson

  • Updated

The San Augustine Cathedral towers rise above the pool at the Hampton Inn and Home2 Suites by Hilton Tucson Downtown, 141 S. Stone Ave.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

After years of no attention from hotels chains in downtown Tucson, another has opened its doors.

The adjoining Hampton Inn and Home2 Suites, both Hilton brands, are now taking reservations.

Developers recently celebrated a ribbon cutting for the two properties at 141 S. Stone Ave.

The Hampton Inn and Home2 Suites by Hilton Tucson Downtown is now taking reservations.

When the AC Marriott, on Broadway and Fifth Avenue, opened in 2017 it was the first downtown hotel built in 40 years.

The DoubleTree by Hilton Tucson Downtown Convention Center, at 280 S. Church Ave., opened earlier this year.

Hotel Arizona, 181 W. Broadway, which has been closed since 2012 is undergoing renovations to reopen next year and a Marriott brand is moving into the first nine floors of the One South Church tower.

The recently renovated Tucson Convention Center and its events is helping drive the renewed attention to downtown.

The desert themed lobby greets guests to the Hampton Inn and Home2 Suites by Hilton Tucson Downtown, 141 S. Stone Ave.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

French daredevils fly past Great Pyramids of Giza in wingsuits

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News