alert top story

2 Tucson doughnut shops to be demolished, become fast-food joints

Donut Wheel owner Sam Phetdara puts chocolate-topped donuts on a rack at his shop, 4801 S. Campbell Ave. He will close the doors Oct. 28 after 34 years.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

No more time to make the doughnuts as two Tucson shops are closing.

Donut Wheel at 4801 S. Campbell Ave. will close at the end of the month and the one at 2630 S. Kolb Road recently closed.

Both of the locations will be torn down and redeveloped into national fast-food chains, said Greg Furrier, a retail broker with Picor.

A “thank you" sign is taped to the front window at Donut Wheel, 4801 S. Campbell Ave.

The owner of the east-side location could not be reached for comment, but the south-side owner said he is ready to retire.

"It's time," said Sam Phetdara, who has operated the doughnut shop at Campbell Avenue and Irvington Road for 34 years. "Our customers are sad and say they are going to miss us."

The last day of operation will be Oct. 28.

Baker Josh Gonzalez puts sprinkles on chocolate and pink frosted donuts at Donut Wheel.

The local shops are owned and operated separately.

Both Rolling Hills Square, the east-side center, and Kino Gateway Center, on the south side, are anchored by Fry's grocery stores.

Both occupied buildings once used by the chain, Bosa Donuts, which still operates stores in the Phoenix area and has one Tucson location, 6872 E. Tanque Verde Road.

Two Donut Wheel shops are still open in Tucson at 4524 W. Ina Road and 675 W. Valencia Road.

The Ina Road location has withstood not only the COVID-19 pandemic, but a multiyear road construction project, which forced a number of other businesses in the area to shut their doors. Donut Wheel says it has loyal customers who went out of their way and navigated traffic detours to support the shop. 

Contact reporter Gabriela Rico at grico@tucson.com

