2 Tucson doughnut shops to be demolished, become fast-food joints

No more time to make the doughnuts as two Tucson shops are closing.
Donut Wheel at 4801 S. Campbell Ave. will close at the end of the month and the one at 2630 S. Kolb Road recently closed.
Both of the locations will be torn down and redeveloped into national fast-food chains, said Greg Furrier, a retail broker with Picor.
The owner of the east-side location could not be reached for comment, but the south-side owner said he is ready to retire.
"It's time," said Sam Phetdara, who has operated the doughnut shop at Campbell Avenue and Irvington Road for 34 years. "Our customers are sad and say they are going to miss us."
The last day of operation will be Oct. 28.
The local shops are owned and operated separately.
Both Rolling Hills Square, the east-side center, and Kino Gateway Center, on the south side, are anchored by Fry's grocery stores.
Both occupied buildings once used by the chain, Bosa Donuts, which still operates stores in the Phoenix area and has one Tucson location, 6872 E. Tanque Verde Road.
Two Donut Wheel shops are still open in Tucson at 4524 W. Ina Road and 675 W. Valencia Road.
The Ina Road location has withstood not only the COVID-19 pandemic, but a multiyear road construction project, which forced a number of other businesses in the area to shut their doors. Donut Wheel says it has loyal customers who went out of their way and navigated traffic detours to support the shop.
Tucson restaurants we have said goodbye to in 2022 so far
Bentley's coffeehouse
Tucson entered the new year without the longtime Bentley's coffeehouse, which closed in late December 2021 after nearly four decades in business.
With Bentley’s closed, the Schneider family and their community can still be found at the downtown restaurants LaCo and TallBoys.
Jo Schneider founded Bentley's so she could have and raise her sons, Ben and Eli, in a safe space, filled with community. She made that space home for generations of Tucsonans. The Schneider family can still be found at its downtown restaurants LaCo and TallBoys.
Wings Over Broadway
Wings Over Broadway announced the official closure of its restaurant at 8838 E. Broadway Blvd. in early October.
First opened in 1999, the restaurant moved into that most recent space from its original location at 5004 E. Broadway Blvd. in 2017. In a Facebook post, challenges WOB faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lengthy roadwork on Broadway were credited for the decision to cease operations.
Sullivan's Eatery & Creamery
After 45 years, Sullivan’s Eatery & Creamery at 6444 N. Oracle Road will close for good.
Alex Mustaffa, who has owned the restaurant since 2017, said he will close no later than June 15, two weeks before his lease expires. But the closing could come sooner, he said, if he runs out of supplies or doesn’t have enough employees to keep the doors open.
1702
1702 pizzeria closed its doors in May after 15 years of service. Not only will owner Eric Lepie be closing the restaurant but he’s also closing the final chapter of a 45-year restaurant career in Tucson.
Primo Italian restaurant
After 18 years, two-time James Beard Award-winning chef and restaurateur Melissa Kelly is closing her Primo Italian restaurant at the JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort & Spa.
But Italian food is not leaving the west-side Tucson resort entirely.
Sometime in mid-October, Starr Pass, at 3800 W. Starr Pass Blvd., will replace the upscale Primo with a more casual trattoria.
Pizza Luna
Pizza Luna owners Marc and Tracy Frankel closed their doors after five years of bringing Neapolitan-style pizza to the east side.
Last year, when the Frankels launched Bubbe’s Bagels with Becca Groff and Kyle Leuer, they tapped into an even deeper need. Unlike delicious, Neapolitan-style pizza, which can be found in other neighborhoods — downtown’s Anello, food trucks like Family Joint Pizzeria — east-coast-quality bagels could not be found anywhere else.
Tino's Pizza
In early January, the family made the painful decision to close Tino’s Pizza, after over 35 years, at 6610 E. Tanque Verde Road on Wednesday, Feb. 2.
“It’s hard to let go,” said Morgan Chonis, the family’s spokeswoman. “It’s been amazing, and the community and love and outpouring of support has been unreal. But ultimately it came down to the family’s decision to retire my father’s legacy.”
