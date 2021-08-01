2 Tucson hot sauce brands go head-to-head in spicy poblano showdown

"Once I saw the business go the route it did, I was going to do anything I can to keep that family hot sauce going," he said. "A lot of that Segura name goes into that bottle."

He received the blessing of Oscar Segura and set about lining up permits and renovating his grandfather's old distribution warehouse near Apollo Middle School on Tucson's south side as a production facility. Most of the work has been centered on updating the aging building, including improving electrical boxes and installing a slip-proof floor.

He said he hopes to have everything in order in the next few months so he can begin production using the original family recipe.

'Not the original'

Old Pueblo Poblano's Hanna admits that he tried to recreate the original Poblano Hot Sauce taste in his trio of sauces. He thinks he's close, but "we will never match up the same flavor," he admitted.

"It just won't, can’t, because we don’t know what it is," he said.