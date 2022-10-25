 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
28 things to do this fall in Tucson: subscribers can download our event calendar now

There are a lot of things to love about fall in Tucson.

We say goodbye to triple-digit temperatures, we make our way up to Mount Lemmon to see the leaves change color, and our calendars fill up with things to do every weekend. 

We created an event calendar for Star subscribers, featuring 28 things to do stretching from this weekend all the way to Christmas Eve. You'll find annual favorites like the Winterhaven Festival of Lights, free concerts, and markets to get your holiday shopping done. Download it here.

Print out our guide and hang it on your fridge or bookmark it to your desktop. This calendar is just one perk of your Star subscription, and just one way we'd like to thank you for being a subscriber!

Happy fall,

The Arizona Daily Star team 

