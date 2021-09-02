 Skip to main content
3 fall gem shows are returning to Tucson
3 fall gem shows are returning to Tucson

The Sept. 9 - 12 gem shows at Casino Del Sol will be open to the public and free of charge.

 Courtesy of Colors of the Stone

The fall Tucson gem shows are returning to Casino Del Sol.

Open to the public, the Sept. 9 through 12 event will feature three shows: To Bead True Blue, Colors of the Stone and Tucson Bead & Design workshops intended for professional designers and hobbyists.

In addition to jewelry, artisan textiles, hand-sewn clothing and hand-tooled leather will also be on display.

"A treasure trove of one-of-a-kind finds, handcrafted items, and jewelry supplies at great prices await shoppers — products made with careful, meticulous detail, natural materials, and brilliant colors," organizers say. "Everything from bold eclectic accessories like handcrafted gold earrings and handmade clothing to trade beads, silver findings, and antique beads and jewelry."

Workshops will teach jewelry making techniques, such as beadwork, art clay and metal work.

Jewelry made with natural materials and brilliant colors will be on display at the fall gem shows Sept. 9 - 12.

Artisan textiles, hand-sewn clothing and hand-tooled leather will also be on display.

There will be about 75,000 square feet of exhibit space.

The fall gem show event will feature three shows: To Bead True Blue, Colors of the Stone and Tucson Bead & Design.

The event is open to the public, free of charge at the casino, 5655 W. Valencia Road, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Organizers are asking everyone at the shows to wear masks regardless of vaccination status. 

Visit colorsofthestone.com for more information.

