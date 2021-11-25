$4 million Tucson home sale nearly a record

A near-record $4 million home sale recently closed in Tucson.

The 8,860-square-foot estate, on 20 acres at 1416 N. Smokey Springs Road, features a historic former stagecoach stop.

The property boasts an outdoor kitchen, an equestrian facility and three wells, near Speedway and Wentworth Road.

There are six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a four-car garage and a 621-square-foot guesthouse with rooftop deck.

“The Tucson luxury market has seen incredible growth over the last several years, yet this property is one of the most memorable we have ever sold,” said Jameson Gray, who along with McKenna St. Onge, of Gray St. Onge, represented the seller.

Jim Storey, of Tierra Antigua Realty, represented the buyer.

“From the first time I stepped foot in Smokey Springs I knew it was one of the most special properties I had ever seen in Tucson,” said Storey. “The history combined with the craftsmanship of the estate is incredibly unique and special — I am humbled to be a part of such a remarkable sale.”