$4 million Tucson home sale nearly a record
$4 million Tucson home sale nearly a record

This home at 1416 N. Smokey Springs Road, near the Forty Niner Country Club, is set on 20 acres and features a historic former stagecoach stop.

 CJ Gershon Photography

A near-record $4 million home sale recently closed in Tucson.

The 8,860-square-foot estate, on 20 acres at 1416 N. Smokey Springs Road, features a historic former stagecoach stop.

The 8,860-square-foot estate boasts an outdoor kitchen. It has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a four-car garage and a guesthouse with rooftop deck.

The property boasts an outdoor kitchen, an equestrian facility and three wells, near Speedway and Wentworth Road.

There are six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a four-car garage and a 621-square-foot guesthouse with rooftop deck.

The dining room at 1416 N. Smokey Springs Road.

“The Tucson luxury market has seen incredible growth over the last several years, yet this property is one of the most memorable we have ever sold,” said Jameson Gray, who along with McKenna St. Onge, of Gray St. Onge, represented the seller.

Jim Storey, of Tierra Antigua Realty, represented the buyer.

“From the first time I stepped foot in Smokey Springs I knew it was one of the most special properties I had ever seen in Tucson,” said Storey. “The history combined with the craftsmanship of the estate is incredibly unique and special — I am humbled to be a part of such a remarkable sale.”

According to the Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona, there have been 38 reported home sales of $3 million or more in the Tucson area — 14 of which closed in this year’s hot housing market.

"The history combined with the craftsmanship of the estate is incredibly unique and special," said Jim Storey, of Tierra Antigua Realty.

Smokey Springs is the third highest reported sale of all time in the Tucson market and one of four properties to have sold for greater than $4 million here.

Contact reporter Gabriela Rico at grico@tucson.com

