50 Tucson eateries showcasing our foodie culture for Sonoran Restaurant Week

• Old-fashioned pizza night with a twist: Tino's Pizza , 6610 E. Tanque Verde Road, tinospizza.com , 296-9656. Tino's has been around since 1984 and when it comes to pizza, this pizzeria doesn't settle for just the classic pepperoni and cheese. Tino's has whipped up a large Sonoran hot dog pizza to go with a large house salad and canoli ($35). Dino Chonis opened the family pizzeria and it's still run by his family. Chonis died of cancer in April 2020.

• Old school destination dining: Wildflower, 7037 N. Oracle Road, wildflowertucson.com, 219-4230. This is throwback to white tablecloth dining, with servers calling you sir and ma'am as they pour your water or hand you a menu, which is why the $35 price tag (per person) will make you feel so spoiled without the pain in the wallet. The meal starts off with a seasonal or Tuscan kale salad, soup of the day or Lebanese hummus with grilled pita, followed by the main course — choose from roasted chicken, steelhead salmon, pasta bolognese, pan-roasted chicken, braised beef short rib or grilled shrimp and avocado bowl — then end the meal on a sweet note with your choice of blackberry cheesecake trifle or bars of sin made with praline chocolate cookie and cappuccino mousse topped by vanilla bean gelato. Oh, and the meal comes with a glass of wine. Wildflower was Sam Fox's maiden voyage into the culinary world and helped launch the Tucson native's impressive restaurant legacy that included a dozen brands from North Italia and Zinburger to Blanco Tacos and Culinary Dropout, all under the umbrella of Scottsdale-based Fox Restaurant Concepts. Fox sold the company to the Cheesecake Factory in 2019 in a deal reportedly valued at $440 million. Wildflower, which Fox opened in 1998, was not part of the sale.