$50K buys you a ticket to the stratosphere

“That contrast provides a perspective-shifting event for somebody — they start to view the Earth as a living organism, they view the Earth without borders, without race, and it gives the opportunity to truly have a life-changing experience,” Hartman said.

“We believe space tourism is about time. The space tourism that is available now will take you to the edge of space for minutes at a time,” he said. “We believe that in order for someone to truly experience our Earth from on high, you have to spend some time there.”

After hovering for hours using World View’s patented balloon navigation system, the capsule will return to earth near the launch site via a controlled parachute landing.

Hartman said the company is committed the making near-space tourism accessible and will work to make its flights even more affordable.

“We think to have a positive impact on the world … we need to make sure as many people as possible can experience what we have to offer,” he said, noting that many people can’t physically handle the rigors of the G-forces exerted during a rocket-powered flight.

“I envision a future where grandparents and their children and their grandchildren can all experience this together.”