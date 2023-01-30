6 states, without Calif., offer deal to save Colorado River water

All the Colorado River Basin states but California are proposing new savings of up to 1.5 million acre-feet of Colorado River water annually in an effort to prop up the declining river.

The six states, including Arizona, submitted the proposal Monday evening, a day before their deadline for getting a proposal to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation for review.

The proposal is likely to face opposition from California, which controls the largest share of the river's water among the basin states.

However, the ultimate decision on how much water use is cut will be made by the bureau, although federal courts could overturn that decision in the event of litigation.

The proposal calls for saving a total of 3.368 million acre-feet a year. But more than half of that is comprised of savings that the states have already agreed to carry out under two previously approved agreements. One was a set of operating guidelines for the river's reservoirs, adopted in 2007. The other was an updated set of conservation requirements.

Like those measures, the latest proposal would tie the amount of water savings to the levels at Lake Mead, with the savings increasing as the reservoir declines further.

The new savings also represent less than the upper end of the 2 million to 4 million acre-feet a year of new water use reductions that Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton said she wanted from the states in congressional testimony last June.

Nevertheless, John Fleck, a University of New Mexico-based water researcher, said, "I think this is an excellent proposal; it goes a long way toward dealing with the near term crisis. These are big cuts.

"The fact that you have broad support across much of the basin is a big step forward," said Fleck, former director of the University of New Mexico's Water Resources Research Program. "But without California, the biggest and most populous state, on board, you face the risk of litigation."

The other basin states are Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

The biggest likely disagreement between the other states and California over this proposal is that it allocates all the new water savings to account for water lost to the river system by evaporation.

The Southern Nevada Water Authority has estimated that the river loses about 1.5 million acre-feet a year to evaporation in the Lower Basin, downstream of Lake Powell.

The proposal divides evaporation losses among the various states based on how much water is evaporated within each state. Using that formula, the proposal makes a larger cut from California's share — 1.424 million acre-feet — than Arizona's share of 1.252 million acre-feet.

That is almost certain to draw opposition from California because under federal law, that state has a higher priority to Colorado River water than Arizona's 336-mile-long Central Arizona Project canal system that delivers river water to Tucson and Phoenix.

California officials have said for some time that they believe the evaporation losses should be allocated among the states by priority of use. That would severely limit and possibly end all deliveries to the CAP, which has had a right of about 1.5 million acre-feet a year. The CAP serves drinking water to the Tucson and Phoenix areas, including nearly all of Tucson's drinking water.

Arizona officials have said such a cut to this state would be unfair because the priorities to river water were devised more than five decades ago, long before global warming and other forms of climate change began to reduce the river's flows well below what they were in the 20th century.

California officials are expected to release their own proposal for cuts on Tuesday, Jan. 31.