Nothing makes our foodie hearts more content in this city of gastronomy than the opening of a new food truck park.
The highly-anticipated Comida Park, at the Tanque Verde Swap Meet, 4100 S. Palo Verde Road, is set for a grand opening on Friday, Feb. 10-12.
The addition to the swap meet, on Tucson's south side, will feature up to 22 food trucks.
Rob Sieban, CEO and co-owner of United Flea Markets, is hoping for quite the welcome.
“We do expect that number (of food trucks) to increase between now and the opening on the 10th. We have the capacity for 37 and we expect to be able to reach capacity in a very short period of time,” Sieban said.
Some of the food trucks that will be in attendance include Shaved Ice Saloon, El Hefe Street Food, Essentials Coffee Cart, and Sexy Grilled Cheese just to name a few. The first 500 people at the opening also get a free koozie when they purchase a drink at the bar.
The food trucks are diverse in what they offer as Sieban didn’t want to have “six pizza trucks”.
“The assortment of food that is on the list right now for tenants ranges everything from coffee to Chinese to shaved ice to gourmet grilled cheese to Cajun seafood boils and everything in between. We were really careful to curate the right bits of food truck carts. We had a lot of interest and we wanted to make sure we had a really good mix for everybody,” Sieban said.
There will be a few main trucks that remain on the property, but Sieban hopes some will rotate out to provide a fresh experience. More than 100 vendors applied to be a part of Comida Park, he said.
Comida Park will be open seven days a week Mondays through Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.; and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. The initial charge to get into the park will be $1 per person.
The three-day grand opening will feature face painting and balloon artists for kids each day, plus live music from The Vinyl Grooves on Friday from 7 to 10 p.m.; Soul Essential on Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m.; and Baba Marimba from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday. A Big Game Watch Party is also planned for Sunday at 4 p.m.
For a full list of food trucks and more information, visit tucne.ws/comidapark. For more info about the swap meet, head to tanqueverdeswap.com.
Restaurants and bars that opened in the Tucson area in 2022
Oh My Chicken
Park Place Mall Food Court, 5870 E. Broadway
Korean-style fried chicken
Website: Oh My Chicken
This new mall vendor serves some of the best fried chicken in Tucson
Mountain Mike's Pizza
4362 N. Oracle Road
520-524-1700
Website: Mountain Mike's Pizza
The restaurant is known for its 20-inch pies.
Muncheez
Outside Danny's Baboqivari Lounge, 2910 E. Fort Lowell Road
Website: Muncheez
Aurelio and Morgan Garcia opened their food stand in September.
This new food stand serves two of our favorite comfort foods: burgers and tacos
Tran's Fats
Jackie Tran opened this food truck in November. It can be found at Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road, most of the time.
Check out Tran's Fats website for other locations.
Tucson's favorite foodie Jackie Tran just opened a food truck
Rollies Mexican food truck
Rollies Mexican Patio opened its second location with a food truck at the MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento, Nov. 1, 2022.
Website: rolliestucson.com
Tucson favorite Rollies is opening a food truck at the MSA Annex
Houlden’s Rise Above
Owner Hannah Houlden opened this brick and mortar vegan bakery at 5029 E. Fifth St. this year.
The bakery is open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. until items are sold out. Houlden's pastries can also be found at several coffeehouses around Tucson.
Mojo Cuban Kitchen and Rum Bar
1929 E. Grant Road
Website: mojocuban.com
Mojo Cuban opened Oct. 30, 2022.
Tita Tita
Tita Tita is a pop-up restaurant serving Filipino food. Owners Philip Rieff and Cody Webster hope to open in a brick and mortar location in the future. Go to titatitaus.com to see where it will pop up next.
There's a new spot serving Filipino food in Tucson, from lumpia to BBQ
The Cookie Plug
150 N. Campbell Ave.
Website: cookieplug.com
Cookies are baked fresh daily. More locations will open in Tucson next year.
Two Hands Corn Dogs
2786 N. Campbell Ave.
781-786-1193
Website: Two Hands Corn Dogs – Campbell (usakor.com)
Two Hands Corn Dogs opened its first Tucson location October 12, 2022. This unique eatery features seven Korean-style corn dog options, plus fries and elote.
Two more Tucson-area locations are in the works.
Rudy’s “Country Store” & Bar-B-Q
2130 E Ajo Way
520-908-7397
Wesbite: rudysbbq.com
Rudy’s specializes in all things barbecue from their popular brisket to smoked turkey breast, chicken, ribs and pulled pork. Meat is sold by the half-pound — ranging from $6.99 for sausage links to $10.99 for brisket — and sides are a la carte.
Nattha's Bann Thai Asian
6970 E. 22nd St.
Nattha’s Bann Thai Asian, located at 6970 E. 22nd St., opened around June and serves up Thai and Cantonese dishes from mussaman curry to Pad Thai.
Website: Nattha's Bann
By the Bucket
2130 N. Kolb Road
(520) 771-6917
Website: www.bythebucket.com/
By the Bucket sells hot spaghetti to go in a bucket, meatballs, meatball subs, deserts and cold drinks.
Peace, Love and Pops
814 E University Blvd
(520) 372-7805
Website: peaceloveandpops.com
Tooley's Cafe
299 S. Park Ave
Website: Facebook.com/TooleysCafe
The restaurant at 299 S. Park Ave. will reopen, after a six-year closure, on Friday, June 3, with the original breakfast and lunch menu that dates back to 1989.
Texas Burrito Company
1570 E. Tucson Marketplace Blvd
Suite 100
520-367-6050
Website: texasburritoco.com
This new restaurant on Tucson's south side is run by Jason Scott, who incorporates his Texan roots and barbecue into traditional Sonoran food.
Ren Bakery and Espresso Bar
4320 N. Campbell Ave., #43
520-389-8926
10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Baked goods from muffins and danish to scones and cinnamon rolls that are used in Ren Coffeehouse nearby, and of course, espresso.
Tanna's Botannas
4426 S. Sixth Ave.
520-445-5875
Website: tannasbotannas.com
Spicy candies and snacks are on the menu.
Squared Up Pizza
5870 E Broadway
520-519-2000
Website: facebook.com/squareduppizza
This pizza spot presents Sicilian pies like you get in New York. Their pies are in the traditional Sicilian square, with a thicker base and crunchy crust.
Frida's Cafe
5526 E Grant Road
520-367-4711
Website: fridascafe.net
Menu items are inspired by the famous painter couple, Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera.
The Monica
40 E. Congress St.
520-645-1924
Website: themonicatucson.com
The Monica opened as an offshoot of El Charro Café. It is named for El Charro's founder Monica Flin and includes a market along with the restaurant.
BoSa Donuts
6872 E. Tanque Verde Road
520-526-2341
BoSa Donuts serves more than donuts and coffee. You can get lunch there with sandwiches and other drinks.
Bun Dock Vietnamese Noodle
3225 N. Swan Road, Suite 111
520-274-7419
The restaurant specializes in Vietnamese Bún (Vermicelli Salad Bowls)
Cruda Mariscos & Oyster Bar
31 N. Scott Ave.
520-207-0589
Cruda is the newest in a slew of opulent, Mexican-influenced restaurants across Tucson. It was opened by Danny Cordova in the space left when his first downtown venture, La Chingada, moved into the former location of the now-closed restaurant Cafe Poca Cosa.
Fullylove's
994 E. University Blvd.
520-534-7896
This lunch to late-night munchies spot has classic and vegan burgers and sandwiches and sides and a considerable dessert menu.
Guadalajara Grille
5955 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive
520-296-4221
This Mexican restaurant at 5955 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive is the third location for chef-owner Seth Holzman, which include Guadalajara Grill Mexican, 4901 E. Broadway, and Guadalajara Grill Fiesta, 750 N. Kolb Road. It has the same menu of classic Mexican food.
Midtown Vegan Deli and Market
5071 E. Fifth St.
520-849-5553
Tanya Barnett started her deli and market out of a desire to make veganism more accessible — for meat eaters and die-hard vegans alike. She asked vegans what ingredients they needed to find and placed them on her first order.
Ni Hao Tea
2800 N. Campbell Ave.
Ni Hao Tea, with this new location, serves Boba tea and smoothies.
The Century Room at Hotel Congress
311 E. Congress St.
520-622-8848
hotelcongress.com/family/century-room
Tucson's only jazz club, The Century Room borderlands jazz club and mezcal tasting lounge, is in the former Copper Hall banquet space at at Hotel Congress.
The Delta
135 S. Sixth Ave.
520-524-3400
The Delta officially opened on New Year’s Day. It is the downtown sister project of local favorite The Parish.
Tucsonans might recognize The Parish as a restaurant that transforms an Oro Valley strip mall into a shot of New Orleans. The Delta will feature the same Southern Hospitality it will be a bar with a grill menu instead of the Parish's gumbo.
Bata
35 E. Toole Ave.
Website: batatucson.com
Bata is owned by Tyler Fenton, who, with two siblings, also owns Reilly Craft Pizza and Drink. The menu will consist of foods touched by fire, whether being grilled, charred, flame dried or burned (on purpose).
Pacaws Wings & Things
6255 E. Golf Links Road
520-526-2857