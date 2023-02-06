Nothing makes our foodie hearts more content in this city of gastronomy than the opening of a new food truck park.

The highly-anticipated Comida Park, at the Tanque Verde Swap Meet, 4100 S. Palo Verde Road, is set for a grand opening on Friday, Feb. 10-12.

The addition to the swap meet, on Tucson's south side, will feature up to 22 food trucks.

Rob Sieban, CEO and co-owner of United Flea Markets, is hoping for quite the welcome.

“We do expect that number (of food trucks) to increase between now and the opening on the 10th. We have the capacity for 37 and we expect to be able to reach capacity in a very short period of time,” Sieban said.

Some of the food trucks that will be in attendance include Shaved Ice Saloon, El Hefe Street Food, Essentials Coffee Cart, and Sexy Grilled Cheese just to name a few. The first 500 people at the opening also get a free koozie when they purchase a drink at the bar.

The food trucks are diverse in what they offer as Sieban didn’t want to have “six pizza trucks”.

“The assortment of food that is on the list right now for tenants ranges everything from coffee to Chinese to shaved ice to gourmet grilled cheese to Cajun seafood boils and everything in between. We were really careful to curate the right bits of food truck carts. We had a lot of interest and we wanted to make sure we had a really good mix for everybody,” Sieban said.

There will be a few main trucks that remain on the property, but Sieban hopes some will rotate out to provide a fresh experience. More than 100 vendors applied to be a part of Comida Park, he said.

Comida Park will be open seven days a week Mondays through Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.; and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. The initial charge to get into the park will be $1 per person.

The three-day grand opening will feature face painting and balloon artists for kids each day, plus live music from The Vinyl Grooves on Friday from 7 to 10 p.m.; Soul Essential on Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m.; and Baba Marimba from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday. A Big Game Watch Party is also planned for Sunday at 4 p.m.

For a full list of food trucks and more information, visit tucne.ws/comidapark. For more info about the swap meet, head to tanqueverdeswap.com.