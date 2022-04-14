A new grocery store is coming to Tucson's southwest side

A new grocer is venturing into Tucson's southwest side.

Sprouts Farmers Market is under construction at The Landing, a shopping center at Irvington Road and Interstate 19.

A spokesperson for Sprouts said the store is expected to be open this fall.

Grocery stores are in growth mode following the pandemic, according to JLL's Grocery Tracker 2022 report.

The grocery industry grew by 9.4% in 2020 and sustained that growth in 2021, with total grocery sales reaching $803 billion last year, representing a nearly 16% increase over pre-pandemic levels, the report says.

“Most U.S. grocers capitalized on these gains by reinvesting into their businesses and are in growth mode," said James Cook, director of research at JLL. "During the pandemic, consumers adopted the e-commerce grocery option, but now with widespread vaccine distribution influencing a renewed comfort surrounding in-store shopping, grocers will need to enhance their fulfillment operations and in-store technology to stay in the battle of the fast-growing grocery industry.”

Sprouts was No. 5 in the top 10 grocery stores that added locations in 2021.

The Landing, a 58-acre site, has close to 600,000 square feet of retail space and is owned by local developer Bourn Cos.

There are multiple retailers there now, including Oregano's Pizza Bistro, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and First Watch. Dental and medical offices also reside at The Landing, as well as Hobby Lobby.

The site was previously owned by the city of Tucson and used by Tucson Water as a facilities yard before it was rezoned in 2016.

Contact reporter Gabriela Rico at grico@tucson.com

