A new hotel is coming to The Bridges, on Tucson's south side

A third hotel will soon be on the rise at The Bridges, a multiuse development near Park Avenue and Interstate 19.

Local developers, HSL Properties, pulled a $10 million building permit for a Springhill Suites hotel, city records show.

The 126-room hotel will be on the east side of The Bridges, off Kino Parkway, south of 36th Street, near The Refinery — part of the UA Tech Park, said Omar Mireles, president of HSL.

He said the Springhill, a Marriott brand, will include meeting spaces and some food and beverage service plus a bar.

"We're very bullish on the Tech Park," Mireles said. "And the Pima County sports complex nearby."

HSL has two other hotels near the interstate, both Hampton Inn & Suites with one off Twin Peaks Road and I-10 and the other near I-10 and Rita Road.

Mireles expects the Springhill hotel at The Bridges to enjoy the same success because it will be right off the freeway.

The hope is to have the hotel open by the end of 2022.

It will be the third in the area.

WoodSpring Suites Tucson-South is currently open and a WaterWalk Hotel Apartments is also planned for The Bridges.

In addition to the UA Tech Park, The Bridges is home to major retailers including Costco and Walmart, entertainment options like the Cinemark Tucson Marketplace movie theater and Dave & Buster's, a number of restaurants, and Geico.

