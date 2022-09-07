A new hotel is coming to Tucson's tallest building

The 23-story tower in downtown Tucson, named for its address One South Church, will soon be home to The Leo Kent, a Marriott boutique hotel line.

St. Cruz, a casual dining restaurant with elevated bar and lounge, will also be open to guests and the public.

Scottsdale-based Opwest Partners and Tucson-based Iridius Capital partnered on the project.

“As the tallest and most recognizable structure in Tucson, we want this building to be a center of gravity for downtown," said Tyler Kent, founder and managing principal of Opwest. "The area has an undeniable energy, and our goal is to create a new lifestyle destination for downtown Tucson that doesn’t currently exist in the market.”

The 145-room hotel is being named after his grandfather.

It is expected to open early next year in the tower's first nine floors. The upper floors will remain office space.

The building conversion received support from both the city of Tucson and the Rio Nuevo Board.

"(This) represents another major investment in downtown Tucson's infrastructure,” said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero. “The opening of the Leo Kent means new jobs, an increase in hotel capacity, and the potential for a greater economic impact across our restaurant, retail and entertainment sectors. … This is great news as we prepare for 2023.”