A new manufacturing plant is coming to Tucson, creating 100 new jobs

A manufacturer of walk-in coolers and freezers for commercial kitchens is opening a plant in Tucson, creating about 100 new jobs.

Imperial Brown will open its fourth plant near the Tucson airport in 2023. Construction of its 99,000-square-foot facility is expected to begin early next year.

Imperial Brown's other plants are located in Portland, Oregon; Salisbury, North Carolina; and Prague, Oklahoma.

“Tucson was selected after a year-long survey of potential locations in the Southwest — it beat out other cities in Arizona because of its balanced mix of climate, demographics, cost of living and population density," said Justin Sandall, president of Imperial Brown. "With rising freight costs and a very bulky product, this level of distributed manufacturing is a strategic advantage for the company’s clients, many of whom have very large, national footprints and growth plans."

The employee-owned company manufactures walk-in coolers and freezers for restaurants and commercial kitchens, cold storage components for fish processing plants, ice makers for dam construction, high humidity and dry chambers, robotic enclosures, and archival storage chambers for fragile historical documents.

Salaries will be determined based on market conditions when operations begin.