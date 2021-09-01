A new Tucson auction house will shine the spotlight on antiques, collectibles

A new monthly, in-person auction with a focus on antiques and collectibles will launch this Saturday, Sept. 4, on Tucson's north side.

More than 120 lots will be available to the highest bidders from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Arizona Antique Auctions. The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge, 3445 N. Dodge Blvd., where the auction will be held, will open its doors at 10 a.m. for item preview.

The auction will feature inventory ranging from vintage comic books and Native American collectibles to art glass and antique photos.

Edward W. Ejk, who is starting the business with longtime friend and business associate Virginia "Genie" Eaker, said the new venture fills a need in Tucson, where auctions are almost entirely held online through local estate sale companies, such as Caring Transitions and Bertha and the Babes, and through sites like auction-tucson.com.

The idea was first hatched at the antique fair that's held monthly at Medella Vina Ranch, Ejk said. Ejk and Eaker are dealers at the fair, selling postcards, autographs and other forms of ephemera.