A restaurant serving Korean barbecue in a cup is coming to Tucson

A restaurant that features Korean barbecue in a cup is opening later this year in midtown.
CupBop leased 1,454 square feet in the former Starbucks spot within the Crossroads Festival shopping center, 4811 E. Grant Road, near Swan Road.
The cups are sold with rice, noodles, veggies and protein options that are supposed to be shaken before eating.
Dena Zell, with Capital Asset Management LLC, represented CupBop.
Joining the eatery in the shopping center is Flicko’s Video, which converts VHS tapes to DVD. Cheng Media Services leased 1,574 square feet for its store.
Cameron Casey, with Oxford Realty, represented Flicko’s.
The two leases bring Crossroads Festival to 100% occupancy.
The landlord, Crossroads Canada LLC, an affiliate of Larsen Baker, was represented in both transactions by its brokers, Isaac Figueroa and Elaina Elliott.
Other recent commercial transactions include:
Investors bought the 15,600-square-foot building occupied by NFP Insurance Solutions at 6992 E. Broadway for $3.2 million. Mark Ruble and Chris Land, with Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller.
Nova Home Loans leased 7,500 square feet at 3300 E. Sunrise Drive for its foothills branch. Mark Irvin, with Irvin Commercial Real Estate, represented the tenant and the landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by its broker Isaac Figueroa.
PrimadonnaLux leased 7,432 square feet of industrial space at Clairemont Plaza, 1668 S. Research Loop, from Pegasus Tucson Owner LLC. Paul Hooker and Andrew Keim, with Picor, represented the landlord.
Level 5 Companies LLC leased 4,828 square feet of industrial space at 5990 S. Country Club Road from EastGroup Properties LP. Robert Glaser, with Picor, represented the landlord and Tom Ellixson, with Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate, represented the tenant.
Santana On The Move LLC leased 3,000 square feet of industrial space at Tucson Industrial Center, 4151 E. Tennessee St., from Tic Tac Properties LLC. Cintya Denisse Angulo Garcia, with Picor, represented the landlord.
Sub in the Sun LLC, doing business as Jersey Mike’s, leased 1,440 square feet at Spanish Trail Plaza, 9431 E. 22nd St., from 22nd Harrison LLC. Greg Furrier, with Picor, represented the landlord and Benjamin Craney, with NAI Horizon, represented the tenant.
Princeton Vineyards LLC leased 1,200 square feet of retail space from Sunrise & Kolb East LLC in The Shops at Ventana, 6960 E. Sunrise Drive. Dave Hammack, with Picor, represented the landlord.
Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder’s Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com