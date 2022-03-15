A restaurant serving Korean barbecue in a cup is coming to Tucson

Nova Home Loans leased 7,500 square feet at 3300 E. Sunrise Drive for its foothills branch. Mark Irvin, with Irvin Commercial Real Estate, represented the tenant and the landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by its broker Isaac Figueroa.

PrimadonnaLux leased 7,432 square feet of industrial space at Clairemont Plaza, 1668 S. Research Loop, from Pegasus Tucson Owner LLC. Paul Hooker and Andrew Keim, with Picor, represented the landlord.

Level 5 Companies LLC leased 4,828 square feet of industrial space at 5990 S. Country Club Road from EastGroup Properties LP. Robert Glaser, with Picor, represented the landlord and Tom Ellixson, with Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate, represented the tenant.

Santana On The Move LLC leased 3,000 square feet of industrial space at Tucson Industrial Center, 4151 E. Tennessee St., from Tic Tac Properties LLC. Cintya Denisse Angulo Garcia, with Picor, represented the landlord.

Sub in the Sun LLC, doing business as Jersey Mike’s, leased 1,440 square feet at Spanish Trail Plaza, 9431 E. 22nd St., from 22nd Harrison LLC. Greg Furrier, with Picor, represented the landlord and Benjamin Craney, with NAI Horizon, represented the tenant.

Princeton Vineyards LLC leased 1,200 square feet of retail space from Sunrise & Kolb East LLC in The Shops at Ventana, 6960 E. Sunrise Drive. Dave Hammack, with Picor, represented the landlord.

Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder’s Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com

