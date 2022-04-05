Driven by both empty-nesters and remote workers relocating and downsizing, the demand for self storage continues to grow in the Tucson area.

One developer is planning a seven-story self storage facility on Grant Road west of Interstate 10.

It will have about 1,000 air-conditioned units in the 10,000-square-foot structure that will be visible from I-10 and one of the tallest buildings in that area.

The developer, Abraham Slilaty, has four other self storage projects around town, two at Fort Lowell Road and Alvernon Way, one at Irvington and Midvale roads and one at Tanque Verde and Wilmot roads.

Bill Alter, of Rein & Grossoehme Commercial Real Estate LLC, represented the developer.

The project is expected to be complete in late 2023.

Other recent real estate transactions include:

Florida-based Generation Income Properties bought the 88,743-square-foot Kohl’s building at 199 N. Pantano Road for $7.3 million. The property has about eight years remaining on the current lease with Kohl’s.

Rubicon Convent LLC bought the 12-unit Convent Apartments, at 69 W. Simpson St. and 331-345 S. Convent Ave., from 331 Convent LLC for $3.5 million. Allan Mendelsberg and Conrad Joey Martinez, with Picor, handled the sale.

Rubicon 4th LLC bought the eight-unit 4th Avenue Apartments, 228 N. Fourth Ave., from 228 4th Ave LLC for $1.6 million. Allan Mendelsberg and Conrad Joey Martinez, with Picor, handled the sale.

DM Phase IV Investment LLC bought 237.27 acres of vacant land at 11800 E. Valencia Road from California Portland Cement Co. for $1 million. Robert Glaser, with Picor, and Roy “Thrac” Paulette, with Cantera Real Estate LLC, represented the seller.

CWPS Corp, doing business as Mister Car Wash, leased 10,000 square feet of industrial space at Central City Business Park, 355 S. Euclid Ave., from Pascoe Investment-Arizona LLC. Stephen D. Cohen, with Picor, represented the landlord and Buzz Isaacson, with Buzz Isaacson Realty LLC, represented the tenant.

Sub in the Sun LLC, doing business as Jersey Mike’s Subs, leased 1,440 square feet in Spanish Trail Plaza, 9431 E. 22nd St. Ben Craney, with NAI Horizon, represented the tenant, and Greg Furrier, with Picor, represented the landlord.

Advanced IV Health LLC leased 837 square feet in Craycroft Plaza, 1011 N Craycroft Road, to offer intravenous treatments for dehydration, hangovers and athletic performance. The landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by its broker Isaac Figueroa.

Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder’s Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com

