A ticket to college for 38 Tucson kids, thanks to recycler

“The inequities in this community are geographic and racialized,” Kippur said. “Anything that we can do to ensure students have access to quality education is going to make an impact in the community.”

A lot of students would be the first in their families to attend college. That’s the case for Josiah Fimbres, a student with a streak of an engineer in him. His mom feels that Josiah has always shown promise for a future college career.

“He’s always looking for ways to build things he wants. He’ll say ‘Oh I want this watch,’ and try to build it out of cardboard or paper,” Candida Tovar Fimbres said.

While before, there existed an expectation and hope that Josiah would attend college, Fimbres says that the scholarship helps better guarantee his academic future.

The scholarship also includes plans to keep students excited about their education. Speakers, internships and campus visits are in the works. Kippur said she’s even in the process of trying to get Sen. Mark Kelly to visit — a sure-to-be unforgettable opportunity for aspiring space explorers like Ramos. Tucson Iron & Metal has also partnered with local nonprofit Lapan College & Career Club to allow students access to their already established curriculum.