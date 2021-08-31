A Tucson brewery and pizzeria is opening a new location on the east side

A Tucson brewery and pizzeria, run by firefighters, is opening a new location on the city’s east side.

Firetruck Brewing Co. bought the 2,700-square-foot building at 800 N. Kolb Road, south of East Speedway, for $589,000 to open its fourth restaurant.

“With this expansion we plan to focus on pizza and the distillery,” said CEO Taylor Carter.

He said loyal customers not only kept the business afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns, but also spurred the opening of the new shop.

“We had a really good crowd of people that kept us going,” Carter said. “They wanted a distillery on this side of town.”

Firetruck’s other spots are at Grant and Swan roads, Tanque Verde Road and Catalina Highway, and Oracle Road and Linda Vista Boulevard.

They are also partners in the downtown taproom Voltron, 330 S. Toole Ave.

The new restaurant was occupied for a few years by Dry River Co. and Cottage Bakery & Cafe before that.

Dave Hammack and Andy Seleznov, with Picor, represented the seller, Tera West 132 LLC.

Carter hopes to be open in October.