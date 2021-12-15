After nearly 40 years, Tucson's Anita Street Market may be forced to close

She is unsure if she is in danger of losing the building after getting the $158,000 tax lien on the property in historic Barrio Anita but has reached out to a tax liaison for advice.

Soto said she does not have an accountant or attorney.

Her grandparents started the business in 1984 and her grandfather was the one who would monitor bills and business matters, Soto said.

When he died in 2008, her grandmother trusted others to handle the paperwork.

"She was scared and taken advantage of," Soto said. "There are a lot of nanas and tatas out there who don't know the business side of things. There needs to be more support.

"I'm at the point where I pick and choose what bill I am going to pay today."

Soto said she wanted to give faithful customers notice and not suddenly close the shop.

"It's only fair that they know that I can't promise that I will be open next year," she said. "It would be wrong to close overnight ... I want to put this out there in a respectful way."

For the holidays, Soto has changed the store hours to be open on Sundays and Mondays.

"I don't want anyone feeling sorry for me," she said. "Just shop small, shop local and support those little businesses."

