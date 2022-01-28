 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Air Force seeks to change supersonic flight rules for Arizona training zones
An A-10 Thunderbolt II takes off from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.

 Airman 1st Class Christopher Drz, USAF 2016

The Air Force wants to start flying lower-altitude supersonic flights and expand nighttime flying hours over 10 military training airspaces spanning thousands of square miles across Arizona and a small part of New Mexico.

The Air Force is preparing a draft environmental impact statement for the changes and is taking public comments through March 4, with public meetings scheduled for February in potentially affected communities including Ajo, Superior, Congress and Clifton in Arizona.

The Air Force says the changes to the special-use airspaces called Military Operations Areas, or MOAs, are needed to optimize training conducted by units at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, the Morris Air National Guard Base at Tucson International Airport and Luke Air Force base near Phoenix.

Two F-16 Fighting Falcons from Arizona Air National Guard’s 162nd Wing and two A-10 Thunderbolt II's from the 355th Wing, assigned to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, fly over Northwest Medical Center. The U.S. Air Force is proposing changes including allowing lower-altitude supersonic flights and later nighttime operations over 10 military training zones in Arizona used extensively by aviators from DMAFB, the 162nd Air National Guard and Luke Air Force Base.

The proposed changes would affect the adjacent Sells, Ruby and Fuzzy MOAs, stretching southwest of Tucson from Interstate 19 to near Ajo; the Tombstone MOA, which covers the southeast corner of Arizona and southwest corner of New Mexico; the adjacent Bagdad and Gladden MOAs northwest of Phoenix; and the Outlaw, Jackal, Morenci and Reserve MOAs, which together stretch across a huge swath of east-central Arizona into New Mexico.

Expanding flight windows

In its preferred alternative, the Air Force has proposed adjusting the “published times of use” for all of the affected MOAs, partly to eliminate some of the temporary "notices to airmen" or NOTAMs, that the Air Force now routinely issues for night training.

Use of the Sells, Ruby, Fuzzy, Bagdad, and Gladden MOAs would be extended to 6 a.m. until midnight weekdays, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. now.

Use times for the Outlaw, Jackal MOAs would be extended to 10 p.m. weekdays, from 6 p.m. now, and to 10 p.m. from 9 p.m. currently in the Morenci MOA. The Reserve MOA, where training is now covered only by NOTAMs, would have a published time of use of 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Use times in the Tombstone MOA would remain from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. but usage would extend from weekdays only to daily.

Among the other proposed changes:

  • Authorizing supersonic speeds down to 5,000 feet above ground level in the Tombstone, Outlaw, Jackal, Morenci, and Reserve MOAs, from 30,000 feet above sea level now.
  • Extending the northern boundary of the Tombstone MOA, adding about 750 square miles;
  • Lowering the flight floor of the Tombstone MOA to 100 feet above ground level and lowering the floors of Outlaw, Jackal, Bagdad, and Gladden MOAs to 500 feet;
  • Authorizing the use of chaff — metallized filaments that are launched from aircraft to confuse enemy radar — in Tombstone MOA;
  • Lowering the minimum altitude for releasing flares launched to defeat heat-seeking missiles in Tombstone, Outlaw, Jackal, Bagdad and Gladden MOAs to 2,000 feet. 

A map of Military Operations Areas in Arizona affected by changes proposed by the Air Force

How to comment

The Air Force has scheduled a series of public scoping meetings to discuss the proposed changes to prepare a draft environmental impact statement.

The Air Force plans to publish the draft environmental impact statement by fall 2023 and after additional public hearings publish a final statement by summer 2024.

For more information, including a complete list of proposed changes, a virtual presentation, project updates, detailed maps and links to file comments, go to arizonaregionalairspaceeis.com.

Comments may also be mailed to Arizona Airspace EIS, c/o Cardno, 501 Butler Farm Road, Suite H, Hampton, VA 23666

The open-house format public scoping meetings will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the following Arizona locations:

  • Feb. 7, Sonoran Desert Inn & Conference Center, 55 S. Orilla Ave., Ajo
  • Feb. 8, Superior Town Hall, 199 N. Lobb Ave., Superior
  • Feb. 10, Congress Fire Department, 26733 Santa Fe Road, Congress
  • Feb. 23, Clifton Community Center, 100 N. Coronado Blvd., Clifton

A planned meeting in Bagdad already was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, and the Air Force advises checking the project website frequently for meeting updates.

Contact senior reporter David Wichner at dwichner@tucson.com or 520-573-4181. On Twitter: @dwichner. On Facebook: Facebook.com/DailyStarBiz

Davis-Monthan on standby for deployment

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson is one of several military installations the Department of Defense has identified as having troops that could be deployed if Russian forces invade Ukraine, the Associated Press reported Friday.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby made the announcement during a news conference Thursday in Washington.

Some units from Davis-Monthan are among the 8,500 troops placed on heightened preparedness for deployment should Russia invade Ukraine.

Davis-Monthan is home to a combat squadron of A-10 "Warthog" ground-attack jets, combat search-and-rescue units and the Air Force's only squadron of electronic surveillance and jamming planes.

Other military installations with units put on heightened preparedness include Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Campbell in Kentucky, Fort Carson in Colorado, Fort Hood in Texas, Fort Polk in Louisiana, Robins Air Force Base, Fort Stewart in Georgia and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio.

Kirby said the units include medical support, aviation support, logistics support and combat formations.

Department of Defense officials said they are monitoring the buildup of forces in the western part of Russia and in Belarus.

Tags

