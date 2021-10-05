Aloha! Hawaiian lemonade stand opens

An all-natural lemonade stand that started in Maui in 2012 has come to the mainland.

Wow Wow Lemonade Stand leased 1,485 square feet with a drive-thru window at 7705 N. Oracle Road and opened this week.

Local owner Jeff Laird got his first taste of the tropical treats while vacationing in Hawaii.

"I knew immediately following my first Wow Wow experience in Hawaii that I needed to get involved with the brand further,” he said. “My family and I saw a need for a healthy, high quality food option in the greater Tucson area, and we could not be more thrilled to be able to bring this to our local community.”

Wow Wow offers flavors from classic lemonade to strawberry pineapple, butterfly mojito and the lava flow lemonade.

Foods include Black Lava Flatbread sandwiches, Island Berry Grain bowls, Superfruit Pitaya bowls and Chili Lime Avocado toast.

Customers who buy their drinks in a reusable mason jar receive a discount on their next purchase if they bring it in for a refill.

The new Wow Wow is open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.