Amid housing shortage, Tucson brothers build homes in pockets around town
alert top story

Erick Quintero, left, and Jose Quintero of Sunset West Construction, are developing empty lots in residential areas with eight, five, three or even just one home.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

While national homebuilders seek big chunks of land to build hundreds of homes in this hot housing market, two Tucson brothers are taking a smaller approach.

Erick and Jose Quintero are developing empty lots in residential areas around town with eight, five, three or even just one house.

Since starting their venture, Sunset West Construction, in 2016, the brothers have built more than 50 homes in the Tucson area.

“We fell in love with helping first-time homebuyers,” Erick Quintero said. “Infill is what we do and we do it all over town.”

They have three developments underway near Casino del Sol on the southwest side, totaling 15 homes, plus two homes in Vail and two in Green Valley.

“We don’t cherrypick certain parts of town,” Erick said. “We build anywhere.”

Their goal is to build homes under $300,000, but have gotten custom home deals as well.

One home under construction on Fort Lowell Road and Wilson Street, just east of Campbell Avenue, is a $700,000 custom home, Erick said.

To help keep costs down, the Quinteros buy lots that are already zoned for single-family homes and have existing infrastructure.

They don’t seek investors, preferring to sell directly to a homebuyers, Erick said.

“This is not something we jumped into because the market is hot,” he said. “Now, everybody wants to do what we’re doing.”

Sunset West Construction started with just the two brothers. Now it has four employees on the payroll and contracts with more than a dozen subcontractors.

“Tucson is a great place to live and there’s low inventory of homes,” Erick Quintero said. “The city is growing and changing and we just want to provide new product.”

Contact reporter Gabriela Rico at grico@tucson.com

