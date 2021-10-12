An antique shop has opened in Tucson's Lost Barrio area

A local antique business that closed last year has relocated to the Lost Barrio neighborhood, south of Broadway and Park Avenue.
Tucson Antique Gallery, which specializes in high-end jewelry, is now open at 147 S. Park Ave.
Owners Carl and Debbie Esparza have run antique shops in the Tucson area for more than 30 years and most recently operated a booth at the antique mall on Speedway and Rosemont Boulevard before closing last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The couple leased 1,600 square feet for a more hands-on shopping experience for their customers who want to touch and feel the jewelry, Carl Esparza said.
“We have a lot of high-end merchandise, and it has to be shown,” he said.
Aside from jewelry, the shop carries artwork, and antique and modern furniture.
He said the majority of paintings are by local artists.
The new shop is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Other recent commercial transactions include:
Coronado Vista Courtyard, a 40-unit senior apartment complex at 1511 N. Craycroft Road, was sold to private investors for $3.2 million. Alex Snyder, Hamid Panahi and Lane Schwartz, with Marcus & Millichap, handled the sale.
Valhalla Cos LLC bought 2.4 acres of land at the northeast corner of Cortaro Farms Road and Interstate 10 from Cortaro Commercial JV LLC for $1.5 million to build a self-storage facility. Brenna Lacy and Jeramy Price, with Volk Co., represented the seller.
Mister Car Wash bought 1.38 acres of vacant land at the southwest corner of Rancho Sahuarita Boulevard and Sahuarita Road from Rancho Sahuarita Commercial Ventures LLC for $1.2 million. Aaron LaPrise and Dave Hammack, with Picor, represented both parties.
