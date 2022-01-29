Analysis: Ducey's plan for border security is partisan and unclear

The sheriffs’ letter also cites numbers of convictions of certain crimes by migrants apprehended by Border Patrol, including violent crimes and drug possession. The number of total convictions is nearly four-and-a-half times higher than in 2020, especially the number of people whose crime was entering the country illegally more than once, which amounts to nearly 40% of the crimes.

Even with the increase, the number of people convicted of crimes trying to enter the country, at about 10,760, is small compared to those who don’t have a known criminal record. As well, people with a prior conviction apprehended more than once are included multiple times in this number, also enlarging the count since the rate of people crossing more than once increased in 2021 as many migrants were sent directly back to Mexico because of the pandemic. It’s also important to note, these are people who mostly were in the U.S. legal system and already served out any jail sentence. The number of migrants encountered in 2021 with outstanding warrants was slightly less than 2020, at 1,900.