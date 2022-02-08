Animal food bank in Tucson downsizes, relocates to midtown spot

The Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank has downsized to a new location to cut overhead costs and buy more food for needy animals in the community.

The nonprofit leased 3,200 square feet in Monterey Village, 6252 E. Speedway, near Wilmot Road.

Food is provided for dogs and cats, horses and chickens, cattle and even reptiles.

"We are in desperate need of food," said Donna DeConcini, the group's director.

She said the website is getting about 52 requests a day for help with food, up from about 30 requests a day before the pandemic.

The biggest need right now is for wet and dry dog food, treats, dry cat food, chicken feed and hay.

The food bank also supplies Sister Jose Women's Shelter with food for pets of homeless women who seek shelter and needs donation of crates of all sizes for the pets to stay overnight.

Currently, Sister Jose's has a lot of puppies, DeConcini said.

People needing help to feed their pets must fill out an online application at saafb.org and could receive up to a month's worth of food.