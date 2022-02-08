Animal food bank in Tucson downsizes, relocates to midtown spot

The Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank has downsized to a new location to cut overhead costs and buy more food for needy animals in the community.
The nonprofit leased 3,200 square feet in Monterey Village, 6252 E. Speedway, near Wilmot Road.
Food is provided for dogs and cats, horses and chickens, cattle and even reptiles.
"We are in desperate need of food," said Donna DeConcini, the group's director.
She said the website is getting about 52 requests a day for help with food, up from about 30 requests a day before the pandemic.
The biggest need right now is for wet and dry dog food, treats, dry cat food, chicken feed and hay.
The food bank also supplies Sister Jose Women's Shelter with food for pets of homeless women who seek shelter and needs donation of crates of all sizes for the pets to stay overnight.
Currently, Sister Jose's has a lot of puppies, DeConcini said.
People needing help to feed their pets must fill out an online application at saafb.org and could receive up to a month's worth of food.
The group also collects coats and blankets for homeless people and their pets.
Other recent real estate happenings include:
Clinton Ventures LLC and MLIII Investments LLC bought the 57-unit Bilmar Apartments, 9009 E. Broadway, for $7.1 million. Joseph Chaplik, with Joseph Bernard Investment Real Estate, represented the buyer.
Phoenix-based Lifted Trucks bought two parcels at the southeast corner of Ina Road and Interstate 10 for $2.4 million. The site formerly housed Enterprise Rental Care and a Waffle House. It will be the company's first Tucson dealership. John C. Buette and Andrew J. Robbing, with Ina Capital Development Joint Ventures, represented the sellers. Sarge Glenn, with J&J Commercial Properties, represented the buyer.
Youth on their Own bought 16,867 square feet at 2525 & 2509 N. Country Club Road from EA Woods Country Club Properties LLC for $1.5 million. Greg Furrier, with Picor, represented the buyer, and Michael Gross, with Tucson Realty & Trust Co., represented the seller.
Brookline College LLC leased 31,087 square feet of office space from Paramount Tucson LLC at 300 S. Craycroft Road. Thomas J. Nieman, with Picor, represented the landlord. Richard M. Kleiner, with Picor; Stephen Chaitin, with CBRE San Francisco; and Tiffany Winne, with Savills Inc., represented the tenant.
Native Seeds/SEARCH leased 1,500 square feet in Frontier Village, on Pima Street and Alvernon Way, for a distribution facility supporting online sales of various crop seeds and other products. Elaina Elliot and Isaac Figueroa, with Larsen Baker, represented the landlord, Frontier Village LLC. Molly Mary Gilbert, with Picor, represented the tenant.
Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder's Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com