Anxiety high in Tucson as eviction ban ends

At risk of being evicted?

If it's before the moratorium ends July 31, sign a U.S. Centers for Disease Control declaration, follow the CDC guidelines and provide a copy to your landlord;

Apply for rental assistance at PimaEP.com. For more information and assistance visit the Community Investment Corporation at cictucson.org/eviction-prevention or call 831-292-4308;

Set up a payment plan with your landlord, make partial payments as much as possible, and don’t violate any other terms of the lease.