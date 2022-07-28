Apartments going up along Santa Cruz River on Tucson's west side

Developers are set to break ground on a mixed-use project west of downtown that will sit along the Santa Cruz River.

The Gadsden Co. has built homes, apartments, shops and restaurant projects in the Mercado District, near Interstate 10 and Cushing Street.

Next up is a 256-unit apartment complex with ground floor commercial use and a riverwalk.

The value of the project, known as The Bautista, is estimated at $110 million.

The Mercado District sits within the boundaries of the Rio Nuevo District and its board is helping move the latest development along with an investment of more than $7 million.

Earlier this week, the board approved the final property alignments needed for construction to start.

Adam Weinstein, president and CEO of Gadsden, said work will begin in about a month and construction is expected to take 30 months.

In other action, the Rio Nuevo board agreed to help reactivate the downtown space vacated by Shot in the Dark Cafe more than three years ago.

Jessie Gunn, who operates the marketing firm doHi, plans to open an open-air gift and floral shop, a private event space and an office.

"I intend to thrive in this space," she told the board. "I think it's needed downtown."

She has signed a 10-year lease for the property at 121 E. Broadway and is investing about $1 million into the project.

The board agreed to give her up to $375,000 for construction costs since the district will benefit from new sales tax generated.

