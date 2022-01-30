Ariz. Legislature's water talks to include farm irrigation, 'toilet-to-tap,' desalination

How will this bill work?

A: It’s going to set up the structure of how we are going to do it. Those on the committee, on the water authority, will be setting up short- and mid-range plans, based on best practices. This is not something that you put into the bill, to say 'this is what you do'. You set up a structure, financing and guard rails for it. Then you let the experts come up with the details.

There will be a water authority, someone to oversee that billion dollars worth of money. Where do we put that money? Who has the authority to oversee the money? Are we going to work with public private partnerships? Work with municipalities?

We're talking about new water, existing water. There's so many things to answer.

There's been criticism from environmentalists and others that the state will be putting too much money and energy into desalination, and not enough into fixing existing water problems, such as unregulated pumping in rural areas that's draining aquifers.