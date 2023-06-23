PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs is moving to strip the state's 15 elected county attorneys of their ability to prosecute doctors and other medical professionals who perform abortions and give it to fellow Democrat Attorney General Kris Mayes.

And given the AG's views on the issue that could effectively lead to total decriminalization of abortion in Arizona as Mayes has said she won't bring charges.

In a new executive order Friday, the governor noted that the U.S. Supreme Court, in a case called Dobbs, last year overturned Roe v. Wade and its constitutional right of a woman to terminate a pregnancy. That, in turn, led to legal questions — still playing out before the Arizona Supreme Court — about what state laws can now be applied and enforced.

All that, Hobbs said "could lead to county attorneys across the state to make disparate decisions on whether and how to criminally prosecute the same, or similar, conduct relating to abortion care.''

"The state has an interest in ensuring that abortions laws are applied equally, consistently, and predictably to all people and in all counties in Arizona,'' the governor said in her order.

Hobbs is directing Mayes to "assume all duties with regard to any criminal prosecution of a medical provider or other entity or individual that is pending or brought in the future by the county attorney of any county in the state for violation of any state law restricting or prohibiting abortion care.''

And if the message isn't clear, Hobbs specifically cited a statute that dates back to territorial days which imposes a prison term of between two and five years on anyone who performs an abortion unless it is necessary to save the life of the woman.

What makes that crucial is the Arizona Supreme Court is set to decide whether that law, which never was repealed after the U.S. Supreme Court decided Roe in 1973, automatically again became enforceable once the justices voided Roe last year. That was the legal position of Republican Mark Brnovich who was attorney general at the time.

Mayes has instead taken the position that a law banning abortion after 15 weeks, approved by the Legislature before the U.S. Supreme Court action, takes precedence. And that is the law being enforced for the moment based on a ruling by the state Cout of Appeals.

But other abortion foes, picking up where Brnovich left off, are urging the state's high court to restore the territorial-era ban.

The governor's order, though, is about more than whether abortions remain legal through 15 weeks.

During her campaign last year, Mayes said she believes the 15-week ban is no more legal than the territorial law. That is based on her argument that, regardless if what the U.S. Supreme Court says, women in Arizona have a right to terminate their pregnancy based on a specific state constitutional provision which says that "no person shall be disturbed in his private affairs ... without authority of law.''

And Mayes takes an absolutist view of it — including so-called "late-term'' abortions.

"Late-term abortions are extremely rare and almost always done to save the life or the mother or when the fetus is no longer viable,'' said Mayes press aide Richie Taylor. "The attorney general believes decisions in such matters should be made between the woman, her family and her doctor."

The governor's new order goes beyond giving the new authority to Mayes.

It also directs state agencies not to assist in investigations from other states, where abortion restrictions remain, about their own residents seeking abortion care in Arizona. There would be cooperation only if ordered by a court or state or federal law.

And Hobbs said she will decline to extradite anyone from Arizona to a state that seeks to prosecute that person for abortion services that, while illegal in the other state, are not illegal here.