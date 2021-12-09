Arizona regulators poised to vote on new state clean-energy rules

After more than five years of wrangling, Arizona regulators are poised to approve new green-energy standards for state-regulated utilities that supporters say are needed to slow global warming and keep the air clean of unhealthy fossil-fuel emissions.

The Arizona Corporation Commission next week is expected to vote on final approval of new energy standards that will require the state’s regulated utilities, including Tucson Electric Power, to get 100% of their power from carbon-free sources like solar, wind and nuclear by 2070, with interim targets of reaching 50% carbon-free power by 2032, 65% by 2040 and 80% by 2050.

“By passing the energy rules, the commission will be giving TEP customers a gift that will result in lower electric bills, cleaner air and improved health,” said Diane Brown, executive director of the Arizona Public Interest Research Group Education Fund.

The Corporation Commission approved a new draft of the rules in May, and after a series of hearings, an administrative law judge issued a recommended order to the utility panel on Dec. 1 that left the proposed rules largely unchanged.