Arizona Senate censures Republican Wendy Rogers for 'conduct unbecoming of a senator'

"But what we do not condone is members threatening each other to ruin each other, to incite violence, to call us Communists,'' she said.

Rogers had tweeted, "I will personally destroy the career of any Republican who partakes in the gaslighting of me simply because of the color of my skin or opinion about a war I don't want to send our kids to die in."

Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said many senators were offended by that threat.

Rogers tried other tactics to convince colleagues to vote against the move.

For example, she directed a Twitter posting to Sen. Paul Boyer, R-Glendale, pointing out that she supported his measure to greatly expand eligibility for vouchers of state funds for parents to use at private, parochial and home schooling. Boyer was not impressed.

"So, I should stay silent on your unhinged speeches and tweets, Wendy Rogers, because you once voted for one of my bills?'' he responded. "No thanks.''

Just hours before Fann scheduled the censure vote, Rogers told her followers that "today is the day where we find out if the Communists in the GOP throw the sweet grandma under the bus for being white.''