Arizona to spend another $30M on plan to leave more water in Lake Mead

In that deal, the seven states and Mexico that all have rights to Colorado River water have agreed to make cuts in what they draw in a bid designed to restore the lake back to about 1,090 feet.

But it also means Arizona needs to reduce its draw from the river by up to 700,000 acre feet between now and 2026, against the state's current annual pre-drought allocation of 2.8 million acre feet. An acre foot is about 326,000 gallons of water, considered enough to serve a typical family of two for a year.

The first $30 million was paid to the Colorado River Indian Community. In exchange, the tribe left 50,000 acre feet of water each year for three years.

That agreement ends, however, at the end of 2022 — about the same time Lake Mead could hit even new lows.

Ducey is using federal COVID-19 relief money to provide the new $30 million. Buschatzke said this isn't just kicking the can down the road.

"It's not just trying to buy time and hope the river recovers,'' he said. "It's trying to stabilize the lake levels as we work towards what the next set of guidelines will be.''

However, the lake is now barely above 1,067 feet. "We are seeing that the historic flow of the river is not what we're seeing in the last 30 years or so,'' Buschatzke said.