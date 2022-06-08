Arizona's chief utility regulator seeks secret 'economic briefings'

The head of the Arizona Corporation Commission wants to start holding confidential briefings with economists and business professionals to learn about the latest economic-development projects and future outlook.

ACC Chairwoman Lea Márquez Peterson, a Tucson Republican, said in a letter to her colleagues Wednesday that the private briefings before the commission, to be held annually or quarterly, would help fill an “information gap” by allowing the business community to share its knowledge of future infrastructure needs with the panel out of the public eye.

“As commissioners, we often hear about projects after the fact. Yet, utility infrastructure such as electric, water and gas are the foundation upon which our economy can grow,” Márquez Peterson wrote.

“Knowing which projects may be in the pipeline is essential to fulfilling our role as regulators,” she said. “The construction of safe and reliable utility infrastructure upon which new business and housing development can thrive depends on us.”

Márquez Peterson, former CEO of the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, said she plans to place her proposal for periodic “Economic Preparedness Meetings” on the agenda for the commission's June 28 open meeting.

As a public body, the Corporation Commission is generally subject to Arizona’s open-meeting law, which requires it to discuss and conduct its business publicly and with advance public notice.

However, a consumer advocate long active in matters before the commission said she is leery of the proposed secret briefings.

"The state's economic activities and outlook deserve a public hearing, not a closed-door commission meeting,” said Diane Brown, executive director of the Arizona Public Interest Research Group Education Fund. “From resource plans to progress reports to commission open and special meetings, commissioners have opportunities to gain comprehensive information to make informed decisions, and the general public should always retain the ability to be part of the process."

