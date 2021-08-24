As PCC's enrollment lags, forgiving $2.7M of student debt may offer boost

This time last week Zahraa Hussein wasn’t sure what to do about a nearly $2,000 debt she owed to Pima Community College, or how it might derail her academic future.

Hussein, a junior who dreams of becoming an orthodontist, said the debt was the result of some confusion about her financial package. And regardless of why she had it, it was too high for her or her family to pay.

That also meant she, along with any other PCC student with an outstanding balance, wasn’t able to enroll in classes at PCC this semester. (An account balance also prevents students from receiving transcripts or obtaining certificates.)

“I didn’t want to give up something I’ve wanted for so long. Especially after I’ve worked so hard to get where I am right now,” said Hussein, who has long had plans to transfer to the University of Arizona to pursue a bachelor’s degree in biomedical sciences after completing her associate’s degree at PCC. “I really thought I was going to have to drop out and not continue. That was just the worst feeling.”