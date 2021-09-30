Audit: Arizona regulators failed to monitor groundwater for some pollutants

This can't be blamed on the Legislature, as Cabrera conceded he hasn't even asked Gov. Doug Ducey, who gets first crack at the agency's budget request before forwarding it to lawmakers, for more money.

"It's hard to understand unless you're actually running a really complex state agency with over a thousand laws that have to be implemented,'' Cabrera said. "But the simple answer is, we prioritized other known problems,'' primarily drinking-water quality and cleanup of Superfund sites.

He said the needs of every agency will exceed the resources available. "In the department, we have lots and lots and lots and lots of needs," he said.

Only now, he said, in the wake of the audit findings, is he asking for a budget increase for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

While Cabrera acknowledges there are gaps in testing groundwater and that groundwater contamination has the potential to harm human health, he does not believe the monitoring gaps have actually caused any danger.

The bottom line, he said, is that none of the 1,500 public drinking water systems is exceeding standards. And he said about 99% of Arizonans now have access to safe drinking water, compared to 75% in 2015.

Some monitoring to resume soon