An Australian mining company planning to develop a mine in Patagonia, has leased new office space in Tucson.

South32, with operations in Australia, South Africa, Mozambique, Columbia, and the United States, leased a 13,918-square-foot office at Cambric Corporate Center, 1860 E. River Road, from WCCP Copper Point LLC.

South32 bought the proposed mining site, just south of Tucson, in 2018 with plans for an underground mine operation.

The company recently published a pre-feasibility study for the zinc-lead-silver Hermosa Mine project.

It will be a "next generation mine" using automation and technology to minimize environmental impact, the company said.

Richard M. Kleiner, with Picor, represented the tenant and Philip Skillings, with NAI Horizon, represented the landlord.

Other local commercial transactions include:

The 12-unit Tuzona Apartments, at 3025 N. Los Altos Ave., was bought by GP Corner LLC for $1.3 million. The seller was Donald J. Hagen Jr. Separate Property Revocable Living Trust & MRH Tuzona LLC. Joseph Chaplik and Joe Boyle, with Joseph Bernard Investment Real Estate, handled the sale.

Tamara Aidi leased 2,400 square feet of industrial space at Exchange Place Business Center, 1870 W. Prince Road, from Pegasus Tucson Owner LLC. Paul Hooker and Andrew Keim, with Picor, represented the landlord.

GardaWorld Security Services leased 1,207 square feet of office space at Campbell Plaza Office Building, 2980 N. Campbell Ave., from DSW IREIF Tucson Retail Owner LLC. Ryan McGregor and Thomas J. Nieman, with Picor, represented the landlord. Bruce Suppes and Diane Carlson, with CBRE, represented the tenant.

AZ Construction & Renovation LLC leased 900 square feet of industrial space at South Dodge Business Center, 3621 E. 44th St., from Pegasus Tucson Owner LLC. Paul Hooker and Andrew Keim, with Picor, represented the landlord.

Lash Effects LLC leased 837 square feet in Craycroft Plaza, 1011 N. Craycroft Road, from Larsen Baker. The landlord was represented by its broker Elaina Elliott and Isaac Figueroa.

Masters Barber Lounge leased 828 square feet of retail space at Paloma Village Center, 6360 N. Campbell Ave., from Paloma Village DE LLC. Natalie Furrier, with Picor, represented the landlord and Cameron Casey, with Oxford Realty Advisors, represented the tenant.

Look back: Here's what downtown Tucson once looked like Downtown Tucson buildings Downtown Tucson buildings Downtown Tucson buildings Downtown Tucson buildings Downtown Tucson buildings Downtown Tucson buildings Downtown Tucson buildings Downtown Tucson buildings Downtown Tucson buildings Downtown Tucson buildings Downtown Tucson buildings Downtown Tucson buildings Downtown Tucson buildings Downtown Tucson buildings Downtown Tucson buildings Downtown Tucson buildings Downtown Tucson buildings Downtown Tucson buildings Downtown Tucson buildings Downtown Tucson buildings Downtown Tucson buildings Downtown Tucson buildings Downtown Tucson buildings Downtown Tucson buildings Downtown Tucson buildings Downtown Tucson buildings Downtown Tucson buildings Downtown Tucson buildings Downtown Tucson buildings Downtown Tucson buildings Downtown Tucson buildings Downtown Tucson buildings Downtown Tucson buildings Downtown Tucson buildings Downtown Tucson buildings Downtown Tucson buildings Downtown Tucson buildings Downtown Tucson buildings Downtown Tucson buildings Downtown Tucson buildings Downtown Tucson buildings Downtown Tucson buildings Downtown Tucson buildings Downtown Tucson buildings