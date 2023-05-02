Banner University Medical Group has leased 10,972 square feet of space in Tri-Pointe Plaza for a new clinic.

The clinic will be on the ground floor of the plaza at 6365 E. Tanque Verde Road.

CBRE’s Ian Stuart and Bruce Suppes represented the landlord, Interra Properties, and JLL’s Vicki Robinson represented the tenant.

“This is a strong vote of confidence in the Tucson market,” said Stuart. “This facility will allow Banner to expand its service area with an important clinic on the east side.”

Banner University Medical Group will occupy the ground floor of one of the six buildings that comprise the Tri-Pointe Plaza. Spread across 12.64 acres, the complex totals 152,558 square feet with 622 parking spaces, including 216 covered spaces.

“We are very excited to welcome Banner University Medical Group to the project,” said Brandon Levinson of Interra.

Other local commercial transactions include:

Marketplace at the Bridges, near Park Avenue and Interstate 10, is getting three new tenants. One Ten REI Kino Park LLC bought 40,818 square feet of land for $1 million to build a Tropical Smoothie Café and Gyro Shack. JRI Real Estate Holdings LLC, represented by Kidder Mathews, bought 1.2 acres of land for $1.3 million to develop into a Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. Jeramy Price and Brenna Lacey, with Volk Co., handled the sales.

Santa Rita Village LLC bought the nine-unit 10th Street Apartments at 1137-1153 E. 10th St. for $1.1 million and the seven-unit Santa Rita Apartments at 1142 E. Ninth St., 127 N. Santa Rita Ave. and 135-147 N. Santa Rita Ave. for $1.1 million from John R. Hughes and L. Thompson Hughes. Allan Mendelsberg and Joey Martinez, with Picor, handled the sale.

The Wong Family Limited Partnership sold 102,577 square feet of land at 9150 N. Thornydale Road to ZDC Properties LLC for $1 million to build a self-storage facility. Jeramy Price, with Volk Co., represented the seller.

22 Lattes LLC bought 2,912 square feet of retail space at 1726 E. Speedway from GL Schoen LLC for $362,500. Rob Tomlinson and Natalie Furrier, with Picor, handled the sale.

Caps & Corks leased 2,369 square feet in the Sol Block project on Broadway, east of Tucson Boulevard, to open a tap room. The landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by its broker Isaac Figueroa.

Lucky Panda leased 2,160 square feet at the Shoppes at 1st and Roger to open a Lucky Express restaurant. Andreas Castillo, Jeramy Price and Joey Castillo, with Volk Co., handled the lease.

Yoga Loft leased 1,200 square feet in the Silverbell Flex Center, 2706 N. Silverbell Road. Isaac Figueroa, with Larsen Baker, represented the landlord Sunset Ranch Flex Center LLC.