Beauty and the feast: These Tucson restaurants and bars promote local artists

Some restaurant and bar owners around Tucson believe that the local flavor on the walls of their eateries is just as important as the flavors found in their signature dishes.

Across the city, brilliant, brightly colored paintings and other works created by Tucson artists are prompting people to think, gaze and smile while noshing on their chimichangas, shrimp and grits and pollo bolognaise.

Each restaurant has its own taste when choosing works.

Here are some local spots to get you started.

The Parish

6453 N. Oracle Road; theparishtucson.com

For the last 10 years, The Parish has been all about tasty Southern fusion cuisine and good vibes, whether you are hitting the North Oracle restaurant on Mardi Gras or on a typical Friday night for dinner.

Local art has always been part of that, according to co-owner and chef Travis Peters.