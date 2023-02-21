Bill Finley
Special to the Arizona Daily Star
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders will take part in the upcoming Tucson Festival of Books, the festival announced Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Sanders and co-author John Nichols will be in Tucson to discuss his book
“It’s OK to be Angry About Capitalism,” which was released Tuesday by Crown Publishing.
Their session is scheduled for Sunday, March 5, beginning at 4 p.m. in the University of Arizona’s Student Union Ballroom.
Sanders, 81, was elected to the Senate by Vermont in 2006. This followed three terms in the House of Representatives and, before that, three terms as the mayor of Burlington.
A political progressive, he has served as an independent most of his career.
In 2016, however, he challenged Hillary Clinton in the Democratic primaries for president. Although Clinton prevailed, the primary campaign roiled the party and may have cost her the presidency.
Sanders is the longest-serving independent in U.S. Senate history and now plays what could become a career-defining role. He chairs the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. As chair, Sanders will oversee a number of major new initiatives, many addressing the future of American health care.
In the book, Sanders and Nichols explore the control modern capitalism now exerts over every aspect of American life.
This will be Sanders’ first visit to the Tucson Festival of Books. It will be Nichols’ eighth.
The announcement comes less than two weeks after the Tucson Festival of Books shared that music legend
Linda Ronstadt would also be making an appearance, on the same day — March 5.
Ronstadt, who grew up in Tucson, and co-author Lawrence Downes will discuss her recently published memoir:
“Feels Like Home: A Song for the Sonoran Borderlands.”
They will be among the 300 authors who will appear in 300 presentations March 4 and 5. To see the festival’s full list of authors, visit
tucsonfestivalofbooks.org.
American politics could be dominated by an “Independent” party if there were to be one. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
Photos: 2022 Tucson Festival of Books
Tucson Festival of Books: Final Day
Quinn Heimburger, 5, center, holds a Rosy Boa named "Rosy" while her family and other Tucson Festival of Books attendees watch at the Tucson Herpetological Society booth during the final day of the Tucson Festival of Books on the University of Arizona Mall at the UA in Tucson, Ariz. on March 13, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Festival of Books
Adam Borden finds a bit of shade and space away from the crowd to do some actual reading during the opening day of the Tucson Festival of Books on the University of Arizona mall, Tucson, Ariz., March 11, 2022. The festival runs through Sunday, 9:30 to 5:30, with hundreds of vendors, authors, entertainment and food.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Festival of Books
Members of Ballet Folklorico La Paloma watch some of the others of their troupe perform before their own turn on the stage during the opening day of the Tucson Festival of Books on the University of Arizona mall, Tucson, Ariz., March 11, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Festival of Books
Piper Peruche meets a gopher snake courtesy of the Tucson Herpetological Society's booth in the Science City section at the Tucson Festival of Books on the University of Arizona mall, Tucson, Ariz., March 11, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Festival of Books
Contortionist Emerald Gordon Wulf puts on her act with the LindleyLopez Circus during the opening day of the Tucson Festival of Books on the University of Arizona mall, Tucson, Ariz., March 11, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Festival of Books
The afternoon crowd streams around the vendor tents during the opening day of the Tucson Festival of Books on the University of Arizona mall, Tucson, Ariz., March 11, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Festival of Books
Travis Deyoe gets one of the Mt. Lemmon Sky Center's telescopes safely locked onto the sun in the Science City area on the opening day of the Tucson Festival of Books on the University of Arizona mall, Tucson, Ariz., March 11, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Festival of Books
Elik Manuel brings in the finishing piece, helping complete a three-by-three-by-three foot cube puzzle outside the University of Arizona School of Math table during the opening day of the Tucson Festival of Books on the University of Arizona mall, Tucson, Ariz., March 11, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Festival of Books
Ashwin Patel watches his newly constructed drop rocket take off form the Mathematics Engineering Science Achievement/Raytheon launch pad during the opening day of the Tucson Festival of Books on the University of Arizona mall, Tucson, Ariz., March 11, 2022. The rockets are propelled by a two-liter bottle of liquid on a lever dropped on an empty two-liter bottle to create the requisite thrust.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Festival of Books
The early morning crowd meanders along the vendor tents during the opening day of the Tucson Festival of Books on the University of Arizona mall, Tucson, Ariz., March 11, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Festival of Books
The University of Arizona Bookstore tent is thronged by eager readers during the opening day of the Tucson Festival of Books on the University of Arizona mall, Tucson, Ariz., March 11, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Festival of Books
Ashely Schott and her brother Tyler meet the popular gopher snake at the Tucson Herpetological Society table in the Science City during the opening day of the Tucson Festival of Books on the University of Arizona mall, Tucson, Ariz., March 11, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Festival of Books
U.S. Congressman and author Adam Schiff chats with some fans after signing their copy of his book Midnight In Washington during the opening day of the Tucson Festival of Books on the University of Arizona mall, Tucson, Ariz., March 11, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Festival of Books
A long line waits to get into one of the forums in the Henry Koffler Chemistry and Biological Sciences Building during the opening day of the Tucson Festival of Books on the University of Arizona mall, Tucson, Ariz., March 11, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Festival of Books
Juan Elias, left, and Oliver Heald look over their moves while playing giant chess during the opening day of the Tucson Festival of Books on the University of Arizona mall, Tucson, Ariz., March 11, 2022. The two met for the first time to play the match.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Festival of Books: Final Day
Tucson Festival of Books attendee Ashlyn Brigges, center, looks at "You'd Be Home Now" by Kathleen Glasgow while other attendees check out a variety of books inside The University of Arizona Bookstore's booth during the final day of the Tucson Festival of Books on the UA Mall in Tucson, Ariz. on March 13, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Festival of Books: Final Day
Tucson Festival of Book attendees fill the University of Arizona Mall while checking out the different booths during the final day of the Tucson Festival of Books at the UA in Tucson, Ariz. on March 13, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Festival of Books: Final Day
Margaret Nadworny, right and her friend Melissa Masteller check out books inside The University of Arizona Bookstore's booth during the final day of the Tucson Festival of Books on the UA Mall in Tucson, Ariz. on March 13, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Festival of Books: Final Day
Raytheon software engineer Paul Sucro, wearing a red shirt, helps a Tucson Festival of Books attendee launch their rocket inside the Science City area during the final day of the Tucson Festival of Books on the University of Arizona Mall at the UA in Tucson, Ariz. on March 13, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Festival of Books: Final Day
An attendee checks out "We Need New Names" by NoViolet Bulawayd inside The University of Arizona Bookstore's booth during the final day of the Tucson Festival of Books on the UA Mall in Tucson, Ariz. on March 13, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Festival of Books: Final Day
Diego Vega, 3 and half, gives Pete the Cat, played by University of Arizona Bookstore employee Kennedy Bell, a high-five while walking with his dad (not pictured) inside the Children Village area during the final day of the Tucson Festival of Books on the UA Mall in Tucson, Ariz. on March 13, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Festival of Books: Final Day
Lorrie Martinez checks out Tucson Medical Center's Mega Brain inflatable display during the final day of the Tucson Festival of Books on the University of Arizona Mall at the UA in Tucson, Ariz. on March 13, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Festival of Books: Final Day
Attendees wait in a line to place their order at Beyond Bread during the final day of the Tucson Festival of Books on the University of Arizona Mall at the UA in Tucson, Ariz. on March 13, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Festival of Books: Final Day
Connor Perry, 12, right, and his bother Ryan Perry, 10, talk about Ryan Perry's move while playing chess during the final day of the Tucson Festival of Books on the University of Arizona Mall at the UA in Tucson, Ariz. on March 13, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Festival of Books: Final Day
Alissa Grant, aerialist in The Lindley Lopez Literary Circus, lays down in the back tent before the first performance of the day during the final day of the Tucson Festival of Books on the University of Arizona Mall at the UA in Tucson, Ariz. on March 13, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
