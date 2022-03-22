Bicycling couple latest victims of traffic terror in Tucson

Impaired driving

is on the rise

The Cooks died in unincorporated Pima County, the same area where a man died flying off the hood of a car as a woman, accused of being intoxicated, drove on Ina Road March 14. In the couple's case, 26-year-old Ryan Machado fled the scene, but deputies arrested him nearby and charged him with manslaughter and DUI.

Nationwide, aggressive and impaired driving seemed to worsen with pandemic lockdowns and have accelerated, even as normal traffic returned to the roads. Among other factors, many people started abusing alcohol and other substances more, said Lt. Lauren Pettey, who oversees the Tucson Police Department's traffic division.

That's been a factor in many of the collisions that have killed pedestrians this year, she said.

"A lot of these pedestrians are under the influence of alcohol or narcotics," Pettey said.

But they're also being struck by people who may be driving intoxicated. That could be an explanation for why there have been so many cases of drivers fleeing the scene of the accident, and sometimes never found.