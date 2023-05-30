Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona is opening a donation center office in midtown Tucson.

The nonprofit leased 784 square feet of office space at 3131 N. Country Club Road, just south of Fort Lowell Road.

Molly Gilbert and Ryan McGregor, with Picor, represented the landlord.

Big Brothers Big Sisters accepts clothing, accessories, housewares and toys.

The nonprofit then sells the items to local Savers thrift stores and the proceeds are used to recruit volunteers. It has several other donation centers around town. For more information and updates on its opening, visit tucsonbigspickup.org.

Other local commercial transactions include:

TT Partners LLC & Jeff Diller Real Estate Inc. bought the 52-unit Tucson Terrace, 3493 E. Lind Road, from Lind Commons LLC for $3.8 million. Allan Mendelsberg and Joey Martinez, with Picor, represented both parties.

Gould Family Properties VIII LLC bought the 40-unit Craycroft Commons, 1511 N. Craycroft Road, from Craycroft Commons LLC & Casa Bahari LLC for $3.8 million. Allan Mendelsberg and Joey Martinez, with Picor, represented both parties.

Appliance Parts Co. leased 18,000 square feet at 1861 W. Grant Road from Walker Tucson Property LLC. Robert Glaser, with Picor, represented the landlord. Justin Sieczkowski, Mallory Wayne and Paul Sieczkowski, with Colliers International AZ, represented the tenant.

WeedCo LLC lease 3,271 square feet at Ruthrauff Commerce Center, 2480 W. Ruthrauff Road, from Pegasus Tucson Owner LLC. Paul Hooker and Andrew Keim, with Picor, represented the landlord.

The Caliber Group leased 2,800 square feet at River Park Office Complex, 1585 E. River Road, from LLDN Development Corp. Molly Gilbert, with Picor, represented the tenant and Doug Marsh, with Oxford Realty Advisors, represented the landlord.

HMWS Manufacturing leased 2,400 square feet at Broadbent Business Center, 2030 N. Forbes Blvd., from Boron Properties. Alex Demeroutis, Jesse Blum and Paul Hooker, with Picor, represented the landlord. Dave Volk, with Volk Co., represented the tenant.

Starbucks Corp. leased 2,400 square feet at 1975 E. Irvington Road from Kino Gateway Center LLC. Greg Furrier, with Picor, represented both parties.

Gema’s Grill LLC leased 1,200 square feet at Plaza Azteca, 3553 S. 12th Ave., from NAI Investments LLC. Cintya Denisse Angulo Garcia, with Picor, represented the landlord.