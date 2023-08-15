Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona bought two buildings on 1.07 acres at 2552 N. Alvernon Way to create a more accessible, inviting, and functional space for youth and their mentors.

The $2.1 million purchase was made after the nonprofit sold its downtown office at 160 E. Alameda St. The new space will have a 5,700-square-foot “mentoring activity center” for youth (Littles) and adult mentors (Bigs) to meet.

“With this new space, we're not just building a physical facility, we're building a bold path to a big future for our community," said Marie Logan, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona.

The new location will also have areas for cooking, crafting, playing games and homework.

The organization has launched a $3.9M capital campaign to fund the new project, including the purchase and renovation of the property, as well as funding for expanding programming once operating in the new space. Over $2M has been committed so far, including proceeds from the sale of the downtown property and donations from the Connie Hillman Foundation, Bert W. Martin Foundation, the Super Bowl Legacy Foundation, and every one of the current BBBS board members.

Visit www.soazbigs.org/big-future for more information.

Isaac Figueroa, with Larsen Baker, represented both the buyer and Dean Cotlow, with Cotlow Co., represented the seller, Alvernon Investors Group I LLC et al.

Other local commercial transactions include:

Wildcat Smoke Shop Inc. bought 9,363 square feet of retail space at 1028, 1034, 1040 and 1046 E. Broadway and 18, 70 and 110 S. Fremont Ave. from Belman Brothers LLC for $1.2 million. Rob Tomlinson, with Picor, represented the seller and Mark Hays, with Tierra Antigua Realty, represented the buyer.

S & Y Properties LLC bought the 23-space Su Casa Mobile Home property at 238. W. Delano St. from Lumber Cats LLC for $775,000. Allan Mendelsberg and Joey Martinez, with Picor, represented both parties.

SB Ventures I LLC bought the 29-space Snug Harbor Mobile Home Park, 6329 and 6347 S. Fontana Ave. and 6343 & 6350 S. Consolidated St., from Fast River LLC & Square West LLC for $695,000. Allan Mendelsberg and Joey Martinez, with Picor, represented both parties.

Working for Wags LLC, dba River Dogs, leased 3,600 square feet at 3805 E River Road to open a canine social club, indoor dog park and doggy daycare and boarding. The landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by its broker Isaac Figueroa.

The Luxxy Co. LLC, an esthetic and beauty studio, leased 960 square feet at 13190 E. Colossal Cave Road in Old Vail Station. Craig Finfrock, of Commercial Retail Advisors LLC, represented the landlord, Vail Station and Birch Bay LLC