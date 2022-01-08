Bobcats are busy on Tucson's Tumamoc Hill, study finds

Now that they have a better idea of when to expect the year's first batch of kittens — sometime between the end of March and the middle of April — they should be able to closely monitor the cats’ denning and child-rearing behavior this time around, Mollohan said.

Based on what they’ve seen so far in the study area and elsewhere in Tucson, she said some female bobcats seem to treat residential backyards as their own personal daycare centers.

Once their kittens get large and mobile enough to wander away from the birth den, the mother will try to find a new place to stash them. Occasionally, she will choose the walled yard of a house, where the kittens are contained and relatively safe from predators.

Such urban bobcat families have been known to spend weeks or even months at Tucson homes that prove welcoming enough.

“We have one homeowner in Vail who just gives up his backyard all summer to the cats,” said Al LeCount, a wildlife biologist with the research team.

Valerie and Val

Ultimately, Mollohan hopes to learn more about why the cats pick certain houses and, in some cases, return to them year after year.