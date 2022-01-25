Bookmans is consolidating 2 stores and opening a new location in Tucson

Bookmans Entertainment Exchange will consolidate two stores and move into a large space at Stone Avenue and River Road later this year.
The 46-year-old shop sells and buys items such as books, magazines, music, movies, video games and musical instruments.
“It’s an iconic business in Tucson,” said Brian Harpel, a broker with Velocity Retail Group, that represented Bookmans in the lease with landlord Brixmor Holdings.
There are three Bookmans in Tucson, two in the Phoenix area and one in Flagstaff.
Bookmans will eventually consolidate its Speedway and Country Club location and the Ina and Thornydale store at the new, 20,000-square-foot space in the Northmall Centre, 4881 N. Stone Ave.
The Wilmot and Speedway location will remain open.
“We want to position Bookmans to serve Tucson for many years,” said Sean Feeney, president of Bookmans.
Northmall Centre is anchored by Sam’s Club, just north of the Tucson Mall.
The hope is to have the new store open by the end of the year.
Other recent commercial transactions include:
Colonia Properties LLC, Colonial HP LLC and SW REO Colonial LLC bought the 84-unit Colonia de Tucson, at 1335 and 1351 W. Saint Mary’s Road, from 1335 W. Saint Mary’s LLC for $7.8 million. Allan Mendelsberg and Conrad Joey Martinez, with Picor, represented both parties.
Yulapa Investments LLC and Creekside Investments LLC bought the AMR Rural/Metro Ambulance Tucson Headquarters Facility at 3759 N. Commerce Drive for $7.2 million from West Partners Too LLC. Paul Hooker, with Picor, along with Michael Sharapata and John Ruskin, of Jones Lang LaSalle Brokerage Inc., represented the seller. Ronald Reinking, with Newmark Knight Frank, represented the buyer.
Compass RE LLC bought a 53,751-square-foot industrial building at 3535 E. Columbia St. from Glazer Investments Inc. for $6.5 million. Paul Hooker, with Picor, along with William Honsaker, with Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., represented the seller. Robert Glaser, with Picor, represented the buyer.
CTI Inc. bought 19.51 acres of industrial land at Tangerine Commerce Park, near Interstate 10 and Tangerine Road, from Tangerine/I-10 LLC for $4 million. Jesse Blum, with Picor, represented the seller and broker Wayne R. Rutschman represented the buyer.
Ayan Investments LLC bought a 7,136-square-foot, office/retail building at 3430 N. First Ave. from Gregory Ingram and Laura Ingram, trustees of the Gregory & Laura Ingram Living Trust, for $630,000. Paul Hooker and Molly Mary Gilbert, with Picor, represented the seller. Michael Coretz, with Commercial Real Estate Group of Tucson LLC, represented the buyer.
The 24-unit Canyon Oasis apartments at 3433 E. Bermuda St. sold to Atlas Real Estate LLC for $2 million. The seller was MLIII Investments LLC. Joseph Chaplik and Joe Boyle, with Joseph Bernard Investment Real Estate, handled the sale.
Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder’s Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com