Bookmans is consolidating 2 stores and opening a new location in Tucson

Bookmans Entertainment Exchange will consolidate two stores and move into a large space at Stone Avenue and River Road later this year.

The 46-year-old shop sells and buys items such as books, magazines, music, movies, video games and musical instruments.

“It’s an iconic business in Tucson,” said Brian Harpel, a broker with Velocity Retail Group, that represented Bookmans in the lease with landlord Brixmor Holdings.

There are three Bookmans in Tucson, two in the Phoenix area and one in Flagstaff.

Bookmans will eventually consolidate its Speedway and Country Club location and the Ina and Thornydale store at the new, 20,000-square-foot space in the Northmall Centre, 4881 N. Stone Ave.

The Wilmot and Speedway location will remain open.

“We want to position Bookmans to serve Tucson for many years,” said Sean Feeney, president of Bookmans.

Northmall Centre is anchored by Sam’s Club, just north of the Tucson Mall.

The hope is to have the new store open by the end of the year.

Other recent commercial transactions include: